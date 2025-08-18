373,000 Shares in Flagstar Financial, Inc. $FLG Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Flagstar Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Flagstar Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLG shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Financial from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flagstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Flagstar Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FLG stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. Flagstar Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Flagstar Financial had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.33 million. Flagstar Financial’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Financial, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Flagstar Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Flagstar Financial’s payout ratio is -2.42%.

About Flagstar Financial

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

