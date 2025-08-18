4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,502 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.3% of 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $180.45 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.52. The company has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $13,603,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,998,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,240,418,050.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock worth $889,404,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

