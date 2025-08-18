8,147 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 $TJAN Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 (NYSEARCA:TJAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJAN. VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,214,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $649,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 Stock Performance
Shares of TJAN opened at $26.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $26.92.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 Profile
The Innovator 2 Yr to January 2027 (TJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.
