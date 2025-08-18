8,147 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 $TJAN Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 (NYSEARCA:TJAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to January 2027 alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJAN. VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,214,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $649,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 Stock Performance

Shares of TJAN opened at $26.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 Profile

The Innovator 2 Yr to January 2027 (TJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 (NYSEARCA:TJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to January 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to January 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.