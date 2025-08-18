abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF $PPLT Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 255,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after purchasing an additional 70,795 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,792,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1,114.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 102,390 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 62,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares during the period. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPLT opened at $122.34 on Monday. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.72.

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

