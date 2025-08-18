Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. CWM LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $195,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,096.32. This represents a 38.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.24.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $54.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $64.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

