ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives $9.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.1750.

ADT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded ADT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

Insider Transactions at ADT

Institutional Trading of ADT

In other ADT news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $590,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 112,650,366 shares in the company, valued at $936,124,541.46. This represents a 38.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,825,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ADT by 2,089.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,638,575 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $123,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969,976 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of ADT by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,727,193 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $209,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182,009 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ADT by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,693,517 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $115,984,000 after buying an additional 8,796,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $8.70 on Friday. ADT has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.20.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. ADT had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

