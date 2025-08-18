Airbus Group (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Airbus Group (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Get Airbus Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Airbus Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered Airbus Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Airbus Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Airbus Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EADSY

Airbus Group Stock Up 1.6%

OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. Airbus Group has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23.

Airbus Group (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). Airbus Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $18.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that Airbus Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Airbus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.