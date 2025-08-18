Analysts Set Climb Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLYM) Target Price at $9.00

Climb Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLYM shares. Baird R W raised shares of Climb Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Climb Bio in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Climb Bio in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Climb Bio in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Climb Bio

Climb Bio Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Climb Bio by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Climb Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Diadema Partners LP raised its stake in Climb Bio by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diadema Partners LP now owns 702,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32,332 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Climb Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Climb Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLYM stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Climb Bio has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $8.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $128.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -0.11.

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Climb Bio will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Climb Bio

Climb Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody which has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases.

