Analysts Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) Price Target at GBX 255

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 255.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on M&G from GBX 290 ($3.93) to GBX 305 ($4.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on M&G from GBX 214 ($2.90) to GBX 260 ($3.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.73) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on M&G from GBX 225 ($3.05) to GBX 240 ($3.25) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

In other news, insider Clive Adamson acquired 600 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,422 ($1,928.40). 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 266.10 ($3.61) on Friday. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 171.55 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 269.50 ($3.65). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 258.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 226.99. The company has a market cap of £6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.70, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.

We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa.

