Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APPN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 10,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $328,652.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,736,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,312,641.95. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 1,613,910 shares of company stock valued at $51,423,651 in the last quarter. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Appian by 89.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Appian by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Appian by 21.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Appian in the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $29.63 on Monday. Appian has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.82 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.40.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

