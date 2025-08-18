Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 6,120.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,120.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AHT shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.81) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 6,750 ($91.54) to GBX 4,125 ($55.94) in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

About Ashtead Group

LON:AHT opened at GBX 5,328 ($72.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,776.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,510.07. The company has a market cap of £29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 3,477 ($47.15) and a one year high of GBX 6,448 ($87.44).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

