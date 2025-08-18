Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 6,120.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,120.83.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AHT shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.81) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 6,750 ($91.54) to GBX 4,125 ($55.94) in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group Trading Up 0.5%
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ashtead Group
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.