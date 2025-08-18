Aspen Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Aspen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 64,738 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 36,803 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 89,049 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Counterweight Ventures LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 28,579 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,050 shares in the company, valued at $111,114,850. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,096,253 shares of company stock worth $5,673,745,409 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.0%

AMZN opened at $231.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

