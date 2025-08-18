Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PK. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 809.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,415,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,988,000 after buying an additional 2,149,972 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Investment Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $21,342,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,742,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,585,000 after buying an additional 767,818 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.1% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,976,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after buying an additional 706,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,818,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 678,102 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PK stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.80. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.2%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 370.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

