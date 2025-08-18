Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $119,000 Investment in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 33.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,715,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,714,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,718,000 after purchasing an additional 72,682 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,779,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,905,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. Stellantis N.V. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45.

STLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.50 to $11.75 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.25 to $13.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Stellantis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

