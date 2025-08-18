Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Yirendai Ltd. $YRD

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Get Yirendai alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yirendai in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Yirendai in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yirendai Stock Performance

Yirendai stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.78. Yirendai Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Yirendai Profile

Yirendai ( NYSE:YRD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $214.22 million during the quarter. Yirendai had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 14.33%.

(Free Report)

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yirendai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yirendai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.