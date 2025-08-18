Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Yirendai Ltd. $YRD

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yirendai in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Yirendai in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Yirendai Stock Performance
Yirendai stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.78. Yirendai Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $9.20.
Yirendai Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.
