Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 9,500 Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation $CHMI

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.97. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.1%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is -115.38%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

(Free Report)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.