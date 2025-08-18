Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,376 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Axis Capital worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Axis Capital by 1,542.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Axis Capital by 36.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Axis Capital by 34.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Axis Capital by 14.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axis Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $95.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.08. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $74.27 and a 52-week high of $107.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.41. Axis Capital had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Axis Capital’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axis Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Axis Capital

Axis Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.