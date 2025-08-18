Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) President Sells $11,879,712.94 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total transaction of $11,879,712.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 238,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,892,712.54. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joshua Isner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, Joshua Isner sold 905 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.39, for a total transaction of $702,632.95.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Joshua Isner sold 9,905 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.03, for a total transaction of $7,310,187.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $754.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.23, a P/E/G ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $773.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $670.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $346.71 and a 1-year high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXON. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $840.00 target price (up from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.69.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

