Axos Financial, Inc $AX Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 37.2% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $87.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.32. Axos Financial, Inc has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $89.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $321.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.73 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $1,191,904.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,759,734.80. This represents a 17.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AX. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Axos Financial

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.