Basel Medical Group Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 25th (NASDAQ:BMGL)

Basel Medical Group’s (NASDAQ:BMGL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 25th. Basel Medical Group had issued 2,205,000 shares in its IPO on February 25th. The total size of the offering was $8,820,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Basel Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

Shares of Basel Medical Group stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. Basel Medical Group has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44.

Basel Medical Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in providing orthopedic surgeries, medical care, and diagnosis services. Its services include orthopedic surgeries, medical care, rehabilitative therapy, physiotherapy, non-surgical treatments, medical diagnosis, magnetic resonance imaging, general surgery, x-ray, lump removal, sports medicine, and total hip replacement.

