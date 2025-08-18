Box, Inc. $BOX Holdings Trimmed by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,383,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $42,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in BOX by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 332.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 519.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX stock opened at $31.58 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.96.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.77 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,952,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,450,200.50. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $223,334.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 138,770 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,629. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,504 shares of company stock worth $3,363,371. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. UBS Group upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

