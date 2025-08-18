Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL Stake Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BNL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of BNL stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Featured Stories

