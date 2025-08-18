Brokerages Set ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Target Price at $179.00

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $120.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $196.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.57 and a beta of 0.88.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.66. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $543.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $640,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308. This represents a 45.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain acquired 21,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $2,474,468.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 130,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,013.16. This represents a 20.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,186. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

