Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) CEO Sells $8,545,626.16 in Stock

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd sold 1,365,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $8,545,626.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,598,258 shares in the company, valued at $10,005,095.08. The trade was a 46.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. Bumble had a negative net margin of 82.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BMBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 270,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Featured Stories

