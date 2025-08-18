Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $180.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.52. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $13,603,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,998,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,418,050.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.