CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 19.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

In related news, Director Rodney A. Young acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,860.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,793.30. The trade was a 31.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $62.49 on Monday. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $90.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

