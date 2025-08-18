Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,373 Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. $SNN

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Smith & Nephew SNATS alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,700,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 15.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 83,341 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 320,054 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 19.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 291,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 12.5% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Stock Performance

Smith & Nephew SNATS stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew SNATS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Smith & Nephew SNATS from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew SNATS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew SNATS Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew SNATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew SNATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.