Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 9,865 Shares of SunOpta, Inc. $STKL

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SunOpta were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SunOpta alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 91,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian W. Kocher purchased 10,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $57,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of STKL opened at $6.13 on Monday. SunOpta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $720.53 million, a P/E ratio of -102.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.36 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 12.82%. As a group, analysts expect that SunOpta, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About SunOpta

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.