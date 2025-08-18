Cetera Investment Advisers Has $420,000 Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 830.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $98.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.39 and a 200 day moving average of $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.81. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $124.31.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $168.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.60 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSGX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.18.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

