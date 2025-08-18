Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $285.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.90. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.43 and a 52-week high of $387.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.15.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.82 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

