Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 97.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $25.33 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.46). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.47.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

