Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Energizer were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $39.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.52. Energizer had a return on equity of 181.90% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

