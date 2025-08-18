Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $450,000 Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January $ZJAN

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January (NYSEARCA:ZJAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZJAN. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January stock opened at $26.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $26.66.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January Company Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr January (ZJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

