Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September $KSEP

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:KSEP – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September by 12,968.4% in the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September by 25,440.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:KSEP opened at $26.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September (KSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:KSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.