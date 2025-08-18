Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August $ZAUG

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZAUG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

ZAUG opened at $26.22 on Monday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $25.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21.

The Innovator 1 Yr August (ZAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

