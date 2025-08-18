Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 54,806 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,289,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,806 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.40% of Acadia Healthcare worth $39,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,182,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,189,000 after buying an additional 486,395 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $76,339,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $52,734,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,602,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,092,000.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 1.5%

ACHC stock opened at $20.98 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $869.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $22.00 price target on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.