Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.55% of Liberty Energy worth $39,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,443,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,491 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 2.4%

LBRT opened at $10.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.67. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

