Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $39.96 Million Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,425,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593,394 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.67% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $39,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,491,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103,835 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 14.7% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth about $2,899,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren Young sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $296,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 866,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,825.15. This trade represents a 97.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $51,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,005,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,051,748. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 485.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $260.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

