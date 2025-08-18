Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $40.99 Million Stake in Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,375,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.40% of Envista worth $40,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Brickwood Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $40,037,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Envista by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Envista by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,762,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,440,000 after buying an additional 1,089,923 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Envista by 4,949.9% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,018,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,645,000 after purchasing an additional 998,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,075,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,743,000 after buying an additional 798,366 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on NVST. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Envista from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $682.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

