Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of Weatherford International worth $43,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 546.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 55.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1,002.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WFRD shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.63.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $55.29 on Monday. Weatherford International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.72.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 34.87% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

