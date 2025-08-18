Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Voya Financial worth $44,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Voya Financial by 666.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on Voya Financial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $74.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.99. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.70.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $112,506.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493.90. This trade represents a 82.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile



Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

