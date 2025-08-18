Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,069 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $39,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,845,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,545,000 after acquiring an additional 26,461 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 257.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 282,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,130,000 after acquiring an additional 203,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth approximately $22,363,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

WD stock opened at $83.64 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average is $77.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $319.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WD shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

