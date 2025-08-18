Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 22,216 Shares of Warrior Met Coal $HCC

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $41,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $4,554,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 818.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of HCC opened at $59.88 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.77 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.22.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $297.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.63 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 price target on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Warrior Met Coal

About Warrior Met Coal

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.