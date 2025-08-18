Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 29,751 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.48% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $42,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,856.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 293.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $29.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1566 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

