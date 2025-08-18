Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Flagstar Financial, Inc. $FLG

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,701,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,009,000.

Get Flagstar Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $712,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Financial from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Flagstar Financial Trading Down 0.2%

Flagstar Financial stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Flagstar Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.33 million. Flagstar Financial had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Flagstar Financial, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.42%.

Flagstar Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.