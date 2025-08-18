Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,608,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,046,000 after buying an additional 35,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,178,000 after buying an additional 291,520 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 639,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,051,000 after buying an additional 121,259 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,438,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $101,121,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Hsbc Global Res raised Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Chart Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Chart Industries Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $198.25 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $220.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.60.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.