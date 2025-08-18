Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $341,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 68,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,330,587.45. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,400. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.08.

CHH opened at $122.17 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.20 and a 1-year high of $157.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.57.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 575.73% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $426.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

