Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,266 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,572 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Archrock by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Archrock by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $23.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $383.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. Archrock had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Archrock declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AROC shares. Sidoti raised shares of Archrock to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archrock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Insider Transactions at Archrock

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 224,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,003.86. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

