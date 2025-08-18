Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,181 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 19,904 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 97,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 7,119.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.68%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.