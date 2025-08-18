Citigroup Inc. Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in TELUS Corporation $TU

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TU. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $2,085,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TELUS by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 565,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 98,250 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in TELUS by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in TELUS by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 688,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 102,321 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of TELUS from $20.25 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. TELUS Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $17.26.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TELUS Corporation will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.3019 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 263.04%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

